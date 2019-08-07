WATERTOWN — Maxine A. Briggs has joined Samaritan’s administration and senior leadership team as chief financial officer.
Ms. Briggs brings over 13 years of healthcare experience and 24 years of accounting knowledge to the position.
Prior to joining Samaritan, she served since 2018 as health system coordinator for the St. Lawrence Health System and as hospital controller for Canton-Potsdam Hospital from March 2008 until September 2018. In these roles, she provided daily oversight and leadership to many hospital accounting processes, strategic financial direction to the systems, implemented benchmarking tools based upon best practices, directed revenue cycle growth, improved denial claims management and more, according to a prepared statement from Samaritan.
“We are pleased to welcome Maxine to the leadership team at Samaritan,” said Thomas H. Carman, president and CEO of Samaritan Medical Center. “Her strong financial background and understanding of healthcare’s financial challenges will serve us well.”
Ms. Briggs has a bachelors of business administration in management from SUNY Oswego and began her employment at Samaritan Monday. She replaced Paul A. Kraeger, who retired in June after 38 years serving Samaritan.
