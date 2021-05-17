Thompson Park splash pad opens for season today

Families crowd the newly opened splash pad in September 2018 at Thompson Park in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The splash pad in Thompson Park will be open for the season today. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The $440,000 splash pad has been popular since it opened three years ago, with the city and the Friends of Thompson Park each providing $170,000 for its construction and the state kicking in $50,000 in funding.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will open just the $3.1 million pool this year and wait to repair the pool in the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and reopen it next summer. The pool at the North Street Elementary School needs major repairs and will be decommissioned.

