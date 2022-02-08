WATERTOWN — The city’s most visible Downtown Revitalization Initiative project will cost nearly twice as much as had been anticipated four years ago.
The City Council on Monday night learned that the cost of the $1.645 million streetscape project has escalated to $3,208,000.
Council members discussed the project during Monday night’s council meeting.
They agreed to use other federal funding from the city’s $22 million American Rescue Plan program to pay for the increased costs, which would change the character of downtown for years to come.
“I really think we should complete all of the projects to make it work,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city planning and community development director, said that the cost for construction materials have increased because of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
Construction costs in general have also gone up since the project was awarded DRI money from the state four years ago. He also blamed the situation on the city’s DRI committee only having a few months to put together costs associated with individual DRI projects after the city was awarded the $10 million.
Barton & Loguidice, the Watertown engineering firm designing the project, came up with the most recent estimates while completing the final design of the project, Mr. Lumbis said.
The major improvements will include the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a makeover of Lachenauer Plaza.
The goal of the project is to increase pedestrian comfort and safety within the project footprint and create a more walkable downtown.
Plans call for installing bicycle lanes, widening sidewalks, improved lighting and crosswalk enhancements such as brick pavers.
Improvements to Lachenhauer Plaza — a little-used public meeting space at the conjunction of Arsenal and Court streets with Public Square — has drummed up the most excitement for the streetscape project.
The plaza will become more open by removing shrubs that now dominate it and replacing them with small trees. It’ll have a more inviting appearance, city planners said.
To give it a more quaint appearance, Court Street would feature wider sidewalks that would accommodate trees and an easier way for pedestrians to cross the street, Mr. Lumbis said.
“It’s going to be a huge impact to downtown,” Mr. Lumbis said. “It’s going to look more attractive.”
Councilwoman Ruggiero said it’s important to give Court Street a makeover because two women are opening The Eatery, a restaurant and banquet business in a neglected part of downtown.
The cost estimates for the different components are $1,632,000 up from the $900,000 original estimate for Court Street; $315,000 up from $100,000 for Coffeen Street; $337,000 up from $95,000 for Franklin Street; and $600,000 for Lachenhauer Plaza. Funds for the Lachenhauer work were not allotted by the DRI committee, and that portion of the project has been developed more than had been anticipated.
Work on the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument is projected to cost $324,000. The city received $100,000 to make improvements to the monument on Washington Street. The city plans to install larger bollards to protect the historic monument from getting struck by vehicles, which has occurred numerous times.
Plans have been scaled back with some of the components of the project to cut costs, Mr. Lumbis said.
Bids are slated to go out this month to hire a general contractor for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin possibly as early as May and be completed this construction season.
During Monday’s discussion, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III asked whether public works crews could do some of the work.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city would have “to start a construction company from scratch.”
Mr. Lumbis added that the project includes specialized work that only a general contractor could do. Crews would be working with underground utilities, specialized work that DPW crews could not do, he said.
The other DRI projects include renovating the old Masonic Temple building on Washington Street and the Lincoln Building on Public Square.
