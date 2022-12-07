WATERTOWN — The temporary shelter on Main Avenue will soon be closed by Jefferson County officials, as the Salvation Army prepares to open its warming shelter on State Street.
County administrator Robert F. Hagemann, III said on Wednesday that county Department of Social Services and local nonprofit organizations have been working at the repurposed auto body shop over the last two weeks, connecting those staying at the emergency shelter with other housing options or treatment. The population of the shelter, which was over 30 people in the middle of last week, is now about 18 people.
“We are hoping that by the end of next business week, many more of the residents located there will have found other assistance,” he said.
The shelter will be closed when the Salvation Army’s warming center is opened, and county officials will work to move anyone still at the Main Avenue shelter on the day of the closure to the Salvation Army with plenty of time.
“When it comes to turning off the lights, we will make sure to transition those individuals moving over if they still have that kind of need,” Mr. Hagemann said.
The Salvation Army’s warming center can provide space for 20 people between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., whenever temperatures outside reach below freezing. Mr. Hagemann said that many of the people who may use the warming centers overnight will likely engage with the organization’s daytime programs as well, or other nearby daytime programs.
He said many of the people who used or are still using the Main Avenue shelter do have other options for housing they can rely on once the shelter closes as well.
“They were going for the food, the socialization, and many other reasons to be there, but they ended up having alternative places to live,” Mr. Hagemann said.
Mr. Hagemann said he is confident that many of the people at the Main Avenue shelter will be connected with housing or treatment programs before the week is over, and the need for emergency housing will be that much smaller in the county. He said the shelter will only close the temporary shelter when the Salvation Army facility is opened, and timelines could shift slightly.
“They’re targeted for next Friday,” he said. “That could be Saturday, that could end up being Thursday, but it’s targeted for next Friday.”
The Main Avenue shelter opened the weekend of Nov. 18 as a historic snowstorm hit the city and the north country. A group of about 15 displaced and homeless people had been sheltering at the Butler Pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot, just off the Black River Parkway in downtown Watertown.
