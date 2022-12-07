City’s Main Avenue shelter will close when warming center opens

A sign for the former DealMaker Auto Group sits behind a sleeping bag and blankets in the emergency shelter on Watertown’s Main Avenue. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The temporary shelter on Main Avenue will soon be closed by Jefferson County officials, as the Salvation Army prepares to open its warming shelter on State Street.

County administrator Robert F. Hagemann, III said on Wednesday that county Department of Social Services and local nonprofit organizations have been working at the repurposed auto body shop over the last two weeks, connecting those staying at the emergency shelter with other housing options or treatment. The population of the shelter, which was over 30 people in the middle of last week, is now about 18 people.

