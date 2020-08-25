WATERTOWN — The defense of the city’s lease with the Watertown Golf Club from a lawsuit filed by P.J. Simao has exceeded $79,000.
City Comptroller James E. Mills confirmed that the city expects $79,200 in legal expenses from the lawsuit and an appeal to a higher court regarding a lease between Watertown Golf Club and the city for the golf course at Thompson Park.
Last month, the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department in Rochester, unanimously affirmed a state Supreme Court ruling that dismissed Mr. Simao’s argument that the lease with Michael E. Lundy, who owns the majority of Watertown Golf Club, should be canceled.
The Syracuse office of the Barclay Damon law firm, which has handled the lawsuit for the city, submitted $71,542 in legal bills to the city, Mr. Mills said. The city also was billed $7,657 by City Attorney Robert J. Slye’s law firm for issues related to Mr. Simao’s lawsuit.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he wasn’t surprised that the legal expenses involving the lawsuit have reached that amount, saying that he recently checked on them and knew expenses had already reached $75,000.
“The taxpayers can thank Mr. Simao for spending that much,” the mayor said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who had not known that the legal bills were piling up to that extent, expressed frustration with the situation.
“It’s a lot of money,” she said.
Those legal bills could have spent that money on bringing back a laid-off police officer, opening up the Alteri pool at the fairgrounds this summer, or a myriad of other things during a financially-strapped time for the city, she said.
Mr. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club, sued the city claiming a 2006 lease agreement should be voided because an earlier one in 2000 was signed by former Mayor Joseph M. Butler Sr. as mayor and while he also served as a member of the club’s board of directors and then again six years later after leaving office. Mr. Simao claimed it violated General Municipal Law and constituted a conflict of interest. Mr. Simao argues that the city is subsidizing the Watertown Golf Club by allowing a below-market lease for city-owned land in Thompson Park used by the golf course.
Mr. Simao continues to criticize the city for giving Mr. Lundy favoritism in its lease for the Thompson Park golf course and by providing legal work that Mr. Lundy should have done on his own.
“The city taxpayers should be outraged that the council voted to vigorously defend the lawsuit and spend that exorbitant amount of money on behalf of the Watertown Golf Club Inc.,” he said in a written statement. “The city attorney should’ve just advised the council to submit a General Denial and let the Watertown Golf Club pay for the legal work which was only going to benefit themselves.”
City officials have defended the city’s involvement in the lawsuit, claiming that the city charter spells out it always has to defend itself in legal manners.
But Mr. Simao said, “This was just another example of the city unfairly subsidizing the Watertown Golf Club.”
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she wished that the city wasn’t named in the lawsuit, so that Mr. Lundy and Mr. Simao could have fought it out by themselves.
Last year, Mr. Simao criticized the city for allowing a series of encroachments onto city parkland that occurred for years.
The 2006 lease expires Dec. 31, 2029, and presently requires the golf club to make annual lease payments of $9,318 for use of 66 acres of city-owned land at Thompson Park.
Mr. Lundy owns holes one through six and 16 to 18, while the city owns the other nine holes, with the developer leasing the remainder of the course.
Mr. Lundy purchased the golf course from its shareholders in 2018.
The most recent argument between the city and Mr. Simao involves the city allowing public parking on parkland used as overflow parking by golf members.
Mr. Simao is threatening to file another lawsuit against the city, this time about the overflow parking lot.
