WATERTOWN — Mindy Ross watched as her two children, 12-year-olds Terry and Paradise, became the first two kids to take a dip into the new pool at Thompson Park on Friday afternoon.
A moment later, Mason Watts, 14, was the first person to swim a lap in the $3.1 million pool.
The new pool and bathhouse, which made waves among city residents for years as costing too much and not being needed, opened for the first time Friday.
“It’s cold,” Terry yelled to his mom while hanging on to the pool’s side. “The water is really cold.”
Perhaps ironically, the long line of people wanting to frolic in the controversial pool had to wait about 45 minutes before they could finally enjoy a dip. Levels of pH and other pool chemicals exceeded safe levels, so the opening was delayed a bit before they were allowed in the pool.
But once they got inside, children and parents seemed to have a good time on a steamy August afternoon with temperatures hovering near 85 degrees.
It brought back memories for Mindy Ross, who went to the city pools and learned how to swim in them when she was a kid growing up in Watertown.
In previous summers, she and her children went to the city’s three public pools.
“They love the public pools,” she said. “They love coming to the pools and meeting other kids.”
Friends Cheryl Welch, 55, and Carol Cean, 59, have enjoyed the city summer pool program almost all of their lives. Ms. Welch remembered her parents taking her to the North Elementary School pool back in the 1970s and hanging out in Thompson Park’s wading pool that’s been gone for decades.
In recent years, the two Watertown woman have gone to the city pools together to get cool off. And they’re aware of some of the controversy surrounding the cost of the Thompson Park pool.
“I’m excited about the new pool,” Ms. Welch said.
Caeser Avila brought his wife, Jennifer, and two children. They usually go to the pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, but that one and the North Elementary School pool remain closed for the summer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and three council members have decided to close the fairgrounds pool permanently, contending the city cannot afford and doesn’t need three pools that are open eight weeks a year.
“We’re upset. The fairgrounds is near our house,” Mr. Avila said. “It was popular. A lot of people used it.”
Outside of the new pool’s gates, four people held signs protesting the council’s decision to dismantle the fairgrounds pool so it can no longer be used again.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Smith, who campaigned against the new pool last fall, said it was “a positive day” for the park and for the city. He thanked state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, for providing $200,000 for the project.
In recent years, the pool project was the subject of heated debate by two City Councils, who disagreed on whether residents wanted it built. Its cost also skyrocketed from about $950,000 to its final price tag of $3.1 million.
Opponents said the city just couldn’t afford its $125,000 annual costs to maintain it. The pandemic also hit the city finances hard, they said. But supporters thought it should be built to replace a 94-year-old pool in the historic city park.
Former councilmen Mark C. Walczyk, now a state assemblyman, and Cody J. Horbacz supported constructing the new pool. They attended the ribbon-cutting.
“It’s a symbol of the power of the people over their government,” Mr. Horbacz said.
The Thompson Park pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. daily until Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.