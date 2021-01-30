WATERTOWN — The zoo located in Thompson Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021 with several events planned during the year.
Now named Zoo New York, zoo officials announced that the events will build up and lead to its Centennial Celebration to be held on Aug. 28.
In July, the zoo unveiled a new name and logo. It had been called the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park.
Zoo New York opened its door to the community in 1921 as the Park Zoo Club, which made its first deposit of $10.40 and purchased the first animal for the zoo’s collection, Bucko the Bear.
The city now owns the zoo’s 25 acres — of which one half are developed — and its buildings, while the Thompson Park Conservancy board operates the facility.
In 1991, the conservancy took over the zoo from the city. The zoo once was the home of exotic animals but made a change to exhibiting animals that live in New York state.
Over the years, the zoo has had a series of names until the Conservancy moved forward with a rebranding last year and its new name.
The organization also is just beginning to put together a master plan to take the zoo into the future.
