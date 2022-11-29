WATERTOWN — City public works crews adorned a tree in front of Watertown City Hall with lights Tuesday.
The city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, followed immediately by the annual Christmas parade. The parade, themed “Christmas in Garland City,” will follow a new route this year, beginning at Washington and Winslow streets, then proceeding down Washington Street to Stone Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.