WATERTOWN — Upper State Street is closed in the area of the 1400 block due to a serious accident involving three vehicles.
Two vehicles have struck houses, one at 1419 State St. and one at 1502 State St. A third vehicle, which sustained heavy damage, remains in the middle of the street.
Multiple people were trapped in their vehicles and the Jaws of Life were being used to free the motorists.
Joseph Weeks, who was part of fire departments in Calcium and North Pole for seven years, lives near where the crash occurred.
“This is probably the worst crash I’ve ever seen,” he said.
Maryann Liedtke lives at the 1419 State Street duplex and said heard the crash at around 12:35 p.m.
“We heard them smack together,” she said, then the power went out. “The whole house shook.”
She said she and her husband, Anthony, ran outside and found a car crashed into her porch. She dialed 911 and Anthony, a former CNA, went from car-to-car trying to help the people in the car against his house, in the car in the road and in the car that crashed into the house across the street.
Det. Sgt. Joe Giaquinto said it appears the four people involved in the crash were adults. He said they were all still alive as they were being transported to the hospital.
State Street is hopefully going to be reopened sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., he said.
The crash remains under investigation.
