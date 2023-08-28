WATERTOWN — Washington Street Plaza has reopened after being evacuated due to a bomb threat made to a business there, according to law enforcement at the scene.
Workers and patrons at the plaza, 1322 Washington St., were told to evacuate at about 12:15 p.m. Monday. Businesses reopened at about 2 p.m., with city police saying no bomb or other threat was found and no one was injured.
