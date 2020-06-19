WATERTOWN — The city’s sales tax revenue dropped for a second consecutive month, as revenue plummeted another 38 percent in May because of the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
After a miserable April, sales tax revenue was down $576,046 or 38.38 percent in May, compared to last year at this time, according a memo by City Comptroller James E. Mills.
A second consecutive month of decreases in sales tax revenue was expected as a result of the shutdown of the local economy after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
The city’s sales tax revenue went down 29.92 percent in April of this year compared to April 2019.
While he expected the bad numbers this month, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he can only hope that the city experienced the worst of the financial woes from the pandemic as restaurants and retail businesses are just opening up again in recent weeks.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix isn’t holding his breath.
“Maybe it would be a bit better, but it’s hard to guess,” he said.
The city should have a better handle on the situation next month when it will know how it fared during the last quarter of the year, Mr. Mix said.
In comparison to the original budget projection for May, sales tax revenue dropped $499,052 or 35.04 percent. The year-to-date actual receipts are down $141,037 or 0.84 percent, while the year-to-date receipts on a budget basis are down $473,237 or 2.75 percent.
Restaurants, retail stores and car sales have been the hardest hit areas of the local economy during the past three months.
Coming at a crucial time, the state isn’t making it any easier on the city, Mr. Mills wrote.
To add insult to injury, the state withheld $314,650 from November’s sales tax distribution to Jefferson County to cover its $490,677 of Aid and Incentives for Municipalities-related payments to the county, towns and villages that were initially cut in the state’s 2020 budget, Mr. Mills explained in his memo.
That meant the city was shorted $117,762 — $75,516 in November and $42,246 in May — to fund the State’s AIM payments, Mr. Mills said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.