WATERTOWN — Petitions for Watertown City School District Board of Education candidates seeking placement on the ballot for the May 16
election will be ready for pick up in the District Clerk’s office beginning March 14.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 1:30 pm
Petitions will be available during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding the noon hour.
There are two seats open on the board. Each term is for three-years.
Qualifications are: candidates must be 18 years of age or older; be U.S. citizens; and be New York state residents and residents of the city school district for at least one year.
Candidates shall not, at the same time, hold the office of board member or any other city office, except policeman or fireman and must be qualified voters within the school district.
Petitions bearing a minimum of 100 valid signatures must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on April 26 to the District Clerk’s office at 1351 Washington St., the H.T. Wiley Intermediate School.
