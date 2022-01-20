Watertown High School, 1335 Washington St. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District will be closed Friday due to weather and staffing issues.

Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said in a message to the school community Thursday evening that the closure was prompted by “anticipated sub-zero wind chill and staffing shortage.”

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties indicating that wind chills could reach 25 degrees below zero between 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.