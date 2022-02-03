WATERTOWN — City schools are dismissing early today.
Superintendent Patricia LaBarr announced the early dismissal. She announced the following:
All grades 7-12 @ 11:30 a.m.
Pre-K @ 11:30 a.m.
K-6 bussers @ 12:30 p.m.
K-4 walkers @ 12:20 p.m.
5-6 walkers @ 12:40 p.m.;
K-6 YMCA SACC will NOT be open
All after-school/evening activities are canceled.
The National Weather Service has predicted two to four inches of snow this afternoon, with temperature dropping to 19 degrees by 5 p.m. A 14 mph north to northwest wind is expected with gusts up to 21 mph.
Tonight the low will be 9 degrees and snow is likely with four to eight inches possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.