City may turn to law firm before hiring new counsel

Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The City Council has agreed to approach a law firm about handling the responsibilities of city attorney until a permanent replacement can be found for Robert J. Slye, who is leaving the position on Dec. 31.

City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Tuesday that he is reaching out to an unidentified law firm to see if it would be interested in handling the city’s legal issues until a new city attorney is appointed, hopefully shortly after the first of the year.

