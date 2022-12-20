WATERTOWN — The City Council has agreed to approach a law firm about handling the responsibilities of city attorney until a permanent replacement can be found for Robert J. Slye, who is leaving the position on Dec. 31.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Tuesday that he is reaching out to an unidentified law firm to see if it would be interested in handling the city’s legal issues until a new city attorney is appointed, hopefully shortly after the first of the year.
Mr. Mix doesn’t want to name the firm because he hasn’t talked to the firm yet, he said.
“I’m following up on it,” he said.
Council members talked about the situation in executive session on Monday night, the last meeting for Mr. Slye as the city attorney.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she talked to former city attorney James A. Burrows about taking on the interim responsibilities but his firm “is busy.”
Mr. Burrows and his partners opened a new firm this past summer and it had grown quickly, he told the councilwoman.
Mr. Mix hopes council will be able to vote at the Jan. 3 council meeting on the law firm he plans to talk to and then start the request for proposals process to find Mr. Slye’s replacement.
Three weeks ago, Mr. Slye told the council during an executive session that he will step down at the end of the year. He’ll be principal law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky, whose clerk William F. Ramseier was elected state Supreme Court judge.
He’s still handling legal issues for the city until his last day, most notably finalizing the $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club.
Mr. Slye, city attorney since March 1993, heard that Judge McClusky was looking for a new law clerk, so he inquired about the job.
At Monday night’s meeting, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and former Mayor Joseph M. Butler thanked the outgoing city attorney for his three decades of service.
Mr. Slye, 69, told the residents attending the meeting that serving in the position was the highlight of his career.
He said day to day “you never know what’s going to come at you.” He also thanked the people in attendance for their interest in city government.
Over the years, Mr. Slye served under several city managers and for several mayors and many council members.
He called them “all hardworking,” even though sometimes they did not always agree with him.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.