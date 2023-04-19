WATERTOWN — The city is in the process of finding a new attorney.
In January, the City Council hired the law firm of Harris Beach to serve as the city’s interim attorney until a permanent one can be hired.
The city is now going through the request for proposals, or a RFP process, to find a firm to handle the city’s legal issues on a permanent basis, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
Firms must send a letter of intent by next Wednesday and submit a proposal by May 24.
The city decided shortly before former City Attorney Robert J. Slye left in December to use the RFP process to find a permanent replacement.
“This was the way it was going to be done,” Mr. Mix said.
Firms in Albany, Rochester and Syracuse and other parts of the state were contacted, as well as local attorneys.
Mr. Mix presumes Harris Beach, which has offices throughout the state, will be interested.
Some council members have expressed concern that the firm’s attorneys do not attend council meetings, but view them virtually.
That’s because Harris Beach would charge the city for any travel time from its offices to Watertown for the meetings, Mr. Mix said.
Council members can only communicate with the attorney on a laptop set up on Mr. Mix’s desk during meetings.
They’d rather have an attorney present at the meeting, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
She mentioned that maybe the local firm, Kendall, Walton & Burrows, could handle the responsibilities at council meetings, while another firm could handle the other legal issues, she said.
One of the attorneys for the Watertown firm, James A. Burrows, served as assistant city attorney for years when he was a member of Mr. Slye’s law firm.
“I’m hoping that we can find a firm that we can have at meetings,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Harris Beach is paid $290 hourly for partners, $190 for council associates and $125 for paralegals and non-attorney professionals.
Its attorneys, Justin Miller and H. Todd Bullard, have presided over a series of contentious meetings in which council members have gotten into heated arguments, many of them involving the controversial purchase of the former Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park.
On a few occasions, Mr. Bullard has warned council members they should think about their decorum and the way they are perceived by the public.
After 30 years with the city, Mr. Slye resigned from the attorney position on New Year’s Eve to become law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky, whose clerk William F. Ramseier was elected state Supreme Court judge.
Mr. Slye, city attorney since March 1993, heard that Judge McClusky was looking for a new law clerk, so he inquired about the job. Mr. Slye, 69, previously told the Times that working for one client, the state court system, is a way “to ease into retirement.” He also said serving as city attorney was “the highlight” of his career.
