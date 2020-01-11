WATERTOWN — The city is looking to fill two vacancies on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The vacancies leave the five-member board with just three members.
So far, the situation hasn’t impacted the zoning board’s work during the past few months. The board’s meetings have been canceled because no appeals have been submitted.
The first vacancy occurred when Shawn Van Brocklin resigned after serving for a few months, Three months ago, longtime member Scott Osborn left the board after he moved from the area.
Anyone interested in serving on the zoning board can contact the city’s Planning Board at (315) 785-7724.
