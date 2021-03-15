WATERTOWN — About $1.6 million in street improvements under the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program cleared a major hurdle Monday night with the selection of a local engineering firm.
City Council on Monday agreed on a $205,000 contract for the engineering firm of Barton & Loguidice, Watertown, to design the streetscape project involving a good portion of Court Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a small portion of Coffeen Street. A committee of city staff determined Barton & Loguidice was the best of four firms interviewed for the work, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The project includes new sidewalks, curbing, lighting, landscaping, tree planting and smaller public art projects. The streetscape project is the public portion of the city’s $10 million DRI program.
The design portion of the project will take about a year to complete, then the actual work will begin soon after that, Mr. Lumbis said.
“This is very nice to see the DRI plans are coming together in a tangible way,” City Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said.
The improvements will make it easier for pedestrians to walk around downtown. Construction won’t start until next year.
The city sent out a request for proposals for the project, and 14 firms submitted proposals before Barton & Loguidice was picked.
The firm also will design the $100,000 project to protect the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument on lower Washington Street. Over the years, the monument has been damaged after getting struck by vehicles several times.
The remainder of the $1.95 million will be used for $320,000 in branding and signage and $55,000 for a decorative fence around the fountain in Public Square.
While the majority of the DRI money was appropriated for private investment projects, the city also awarded $155,000 for public art projects.
The city has signed the contract with the state to now pursue what kind of public art will be completed with the $155,000.
Plans call for partnering with a local arts organization or artists to conceptualize and develop the public art projects that highlight the beauty of downtown Watertown and engage visitors, Mr. Lumbis said.
The art could include paintings or murals, landscapes or earthworks, sculptures, statues or monuments to go on public display within the DRI target area. The grant will fund 100% of the project cost, with no match required from the city.
In other news on Monday, council members gave final approval for site plans for the proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant in City Center Plaza off Arsenal Street.
Construction of the 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant won’t begin until the fall and would open a year later.
The Chick-fil-A would be built at the site of the now-closed Ruby Tuesday restaurant in the plaza. Ruby Tuesday would be demolished to make way for the Chick-fil-A.
When the project was at the Planning Board stage, the developers agreed to make some changes to alleviate some concerns about potential traffic congestion caused by too many vehicles trying to get to the drive-up window.
A series of directional signs will be put up in the plaza to direct customers to go behind the IHOP restaurant to get to the drive-up window. That would prevent vehicles getting stacked up and causing some traffic issues into the Chick-fil-A site.
