WATERTOWN — Watertown has already set a record high temperature for this date.
The temperature recorded at Watertown International Airport at 11 a.m. was 60 degrees, which exceeds the previous high for Dec. 16 of 54 degrees set in 1971, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
A cold front moving into the area with accompanying gusty winds will lower temperatures this afternoon, bringing with it scattered showers, the weather service reports.
By comparison, on Dec. 16, 2017, both Dry Hill Ski Resort in Watertown and Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin held their grand openings for the skiing season.
