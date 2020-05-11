WATERTOWN — Work begins this week on making sidewalks compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Weather permitting, a contractor working for the city of Watertown will start the 2020 Community Development Block Grant sidewalk and ADA ramp repair project this week.
The crews will start on the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Huntington Street, and then move on to Rutland Street North. The project is expected to last until July 3.
Throughout the project, these streets may be reduced to a single lane, or temporarily shut down for the construction. Motorists should expect delays, and/or detours to take place.
The contractor crews will install temporary barricades, signage and have flagmen on-site throughout the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
