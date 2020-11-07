WATERTOWN — Margaret Rowland celebrated her 96th birthday on Saturday with visiting her sister through a glass window at Samaritan Keep Home, marking the first time they’ve gabbed since before the COVID-19 pandemic halted visitation at nursing homes.
Mrs. Rowland and Mary Hagar-Killeen are the last of the Finley family. Being the two youngest of 16 children, Mrs. Rolan and Mrs. Killeen grew up closer than ever.
It got to the point where they helped raise each other, and helped each other with school. They became the best of friends.
Now, Mrs. Hagar-Killeen, 92, is approaching hospice care and living in Samaritan Keep Home. Mrs. Rowland still lives by herself, but she hasn’t seen her sister since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been tough,” Mrs. Rowland said. “But it is what it is.”
Family members think it’s a somewhat heartbreaking situation while also being sweet.
Either way, the two sisters, who just a few years ago were laughing together in the Ha Ha Club they created with a few others, were laughing together again.
They walked two miles to school every day growing up, gabbing to ignore the cold, and on Saturday they were gabbing to ignore the realities of this pandemic.
