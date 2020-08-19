WATERTOWN — The big job of rewriting the city’s zoning laws has begun.
A 10-member advisory committee met for the first time last week to talk about how to go about overhauling Watertown’s zoning laws for the first time since they were written in 1958.
Senior planner Jenn Voss said the project will take between 12 and 18 months. The advisory committee will meet monthly to work on the rezoning.
City Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, the council’s liaison to the advisory committee, predicted that the rezoning will end up being among the top five accomplishments of this council, calling it “a very monumental task.”
In April, the City Council agreed to hire Saratoga Springs consultant, Elan Planning, to help the city rewrite its antiquated zoning document.
The consultant will look at everything from sign ordinances to economic development issues and matters that impact residents, city officials said in April.
The existing zoning ordinance has undergone numerous smaller amendments in the decades since it was originally adopted, usually precipitated by a particular section of the code presenting an obstacle to development.
The city will be going from a “euclidean code” approach of zoning that looks at land use in certain areas to a “hybrid” approach, Ms. Voss said. The city will incorporate the land use approach with a “form based code” that relies less on land use and more on what’s inside a building, she said.
The group also plans to redevelop the zoning map, she said. Instead of looking at zoning with an eye solely on vehicle use, there’ll be a focus on pedestrian and bike use, as well.
Those kind of changes will make it easier for the city to work with developers and home owners “because our zoning is so antiquated,” she said.
Elan also will provide training for city staff once the document is written. The firm also plans to get public input for what the community would like to see in the zoning changes.
The zoning ordinance project will be entirely funded with $148,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The new zoning document will be the main tool to implement the city’s first comprehensive plan, which was adopted in November.
Elan was involved in putting together the comprehensive plan and helped the city obtain its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state three years ago.
In April, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith had concerns about the proposed makeup of the advisory committee, contending it should consist of city planning and zoning board members.
As a result of his suggestion, the committee now consists of all four staff members of the city’s Planning Department, two staff members of the city’s Code Enforcement Office, Councilman Henry-Wilkinson, Planning Board member Linda Fields, Zoning Board of Appeals member Samuel Thomas and city resident Hartley Bonisteel-Schweitzer, a commercial property owner.
