WATERTOWN — After working on plans for a year, the city failed to get any contractors to bid on the long-awaited $3.7 million downtown streetscape project.
City purchasing manager Dale Morrow and members of the Planning Department gathered in the lobby of City Hall on Tuesday, hoping a bidder would show up for the project.
No one came and no bids were received.
“It’s 2 o’clock and we don’t have any bids,” she said.
The streetscape improvements are considered the most visible out of 10 Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects.
“It’s certainly disappointing,” Planning and Community Development Director Michael A. Lumbis said afterward.
The Planning Department had hoped construction would start this spring and be finished this fall.
Now that doesn’t look like it can happen.
The planned major improvements include the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a makeover of Lachenauer Plaza.
Mr. Lumbis surmised that contractors are involved in an abundance of municipal American Rescue Plan Act projects getting done this spring across the country and that could be a big part of why the city didn’t receive any bids.
The city is getting ready to do about a dozen water and sewer projects with ARPA money alone, he said.
Mr. Lumbis plans to talk to Barton & Loguidice, the Watertown engineering firm that designed the streetscape project, to see what they think about the situation.
Between six and eight contractors seemed to be interested in the job, so Barton & Loguidice may reach out to those contractors to find out what happened.
“For whatever reason, they weren’t interested,” Mr. Lumbis said.
Once completed, the streetscape improvements would change the character of that section of downtown for years to come.
The goal of the project is to increase pedestrian comfort and safety in the project footprint and create a more walkable downtown. The project’s cost has jumped to $3.7 million. The city was awarded $1.6 million in DRI funding for the project and planned to use $1.75 million in ARPA funds, as well as a $250,000 grant from National Grid and $75,000 in Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS money, to pay for it.
Four years ago, the project’s cost was estimated to be $1.645 million. In February, City Council members learned that this estimate had risen to $3.2 million.
Now, construction costs are estimated at $3.283 million. The project’s design and construction inspection makes up the remainder.
The increase in the project’s cost has been blamed on issues with the nation’s supply chain, increasing costs of materials, general construction costs and the scope of the project changing since it was first proposed four years ago.
