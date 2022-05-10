WATERTOWN — City police are investigating a physical altercation at Watertown High School that resulted in a student being airlifted Thursday to a hospital in Syracuse.
According to city police, there was some sort of physical altercation between two female students at the school Thursday afternoon. One of the students was initially taken by Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and then flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The student was treated at the hospital and released the same day.
There were concerns over the child having a head injury, but it was not confirmed that it was caused by the other student involved in the altercation, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.
Citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, FERPA, as well as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, HIPAA, District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said that while the district always puts student safety at the forefront, she was unable to comment on the incident, but she did say there have been multiple incidents happening within the district recently.
“It’s that time of year where we start to see an uptick in disciplinary referrals and behaviors, so it’s really very common that as the weather gets nicer, we start to see an uptick in behaviors,” she said. “It’s not unusual for us to have spikes and disciplinary referrals really starting in March and going through the end of the school year, so we’ve been putting out a lot of ParentSquare messages about empathy and really working with families on this.”
Mrs. LaBarr also stated that there is much going on in the community as well with students on social media and having issues with each other over various platforms, as well as texting. With many modes of communication available to students during the day, she said conflicts can often spill over into the schools from the virtual world.
