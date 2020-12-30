WATERTOWN — It cost WWNY-TV’s owner, Gray Media Group, $120,000 in legal fees before a judge ruled that public information held by city officials — The Finn Report — could not remain secret.
The cost of the litigation that led to the release of a report detailing why former City Manager Richard Finn resigned and was given a severance package became public Tuesday when Gray Media Group filed action in state Supreme Court seeking reimbursement of its legal fees.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Wednesday that the city plans to file an appeal with the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester, arguing not to pay the legal fees.
After the city refused Freedom of Information requests by WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, and the Watertown Daily Times seeking a copy of the report, the television station took the city to court, and won.
In August, state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ordered the city to release the report into whether Mr. Finn was responsible for creating a hostile work environment. Judge McClusky also ruled the city must pay the television station’s legal fees, to the city’s objection.
“The Finn report concerns issues important to the citizens of Watertown and, as a (state) Supreme Court Judge ruled, they had every right to see it,” Jeffrey D. Nelson, WWNY’s news director, said in an email Wednesday. “This action is to ensure local governments take Freedom of Information Law requests seriously, and dissuade them from blocking the release of public documents just because they can.”
The city now has until Feb. 19 to file the final papers required for its appeal, or “to perfect the appeal,” Mr. Mix said.
Mr. Mix believes that the city spent about $14,000 on legal bills for the case related to the Finn Report.
“That’s a big difference in what they’re paying and what the city is paying,” Mr. Mix said.
The TV station was represented by Joseph Slaughter from the law firm of Ballard Spahr, New York City.
According to Tuesday’s lawsuit, the firm billed $120,928 for its services. The suit cites a state law that makes fee awards, such as in this case, mandatory when the “petitioner prevails and the state agency ‘had no reasonable basis for denying access.’”
According to the lawsuit, WWNY-TV filed a Freedom of Information Law request seeking access to the report on Feb. 13. Mr. Mix denied the request on Feb. 18. WWNY-TV then appealed to Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on March 13. The mayor denied the appeal April 22, arguing “that releasing the Report would constitute an invasion of Mr. Finn’s personal privacy.”
The lawsuit followed, and Ballard Spahr attorneys spent 248 hours on the case, according to Tuesday’s filing. Ballard Spahr is a national firm with a New York office in Manhattan, and the firm is media counsel to news organizations across the state, including the New York Press Association and its member newspapers. Three attorneys worked on the case billing at rates of $615, $630 and $650 an hour, based on their seniority and expertise, the suit states. According to the suit, the law firm reduced the standard rates to $522.75, $472.50 and $487.50 hourly. The firm spent another 23.9 hours to prepare the case filed Tuesday.
“The underlying Report that Petitioner sought and obtained through this action concerned a subject of obvious public interest — the misconduct of the chief non-elected officer in City government,” the suit states. “The public interest is equally strong in understanding the actions of City Council in allowing the City Manager to ‘resign’ with a taxpayer-funded severance notwithstanding the conclusions in the report. Through this litigation, Petitioner has dutifully fulfilled the Constitutional role of the free press to ‘bare the secrets of the government and inform the people.’”
Jonathan Fellows, from Bond, Schoeneck & King, Syracuse, was the lead attorney who handled the case for the city.
In November 2019, now former Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.
The city hired an independent consultant to look into the allegations. The city refused to make the consultant’s report public, so 7 News filed a lawsuit to release it.
On Nov. 11, Ms. Gardner was fired from her job after the city found her guilty of insubordination and misconduct charges related to her accusations against Mr. Finn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.