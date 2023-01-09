WATERTOWN — The owner of a Main Avenue property slated to be sold today at “tax sale” auction has filed suit against the city claiming the redemption process was flawed and violated the city charter.
DealMaker Dodge LLC, whose principal is Watertown developer P.J. Simao, filed action Monday in state Supreme Court asking that a judge declare, among other things, that any transfer of the property be prohibited as a matter of law.
The property at issue is 235 Main Ave., the former Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. control center that DealMaker used to host events. The property has been largely vacant for more than 10 years.
When DealMaker failed to pay property taxes on the parcel, the parcel went up for tax sale, with Watertown abstractor Kathleen Burgess acquiring the tax sale certificate for $37,713, leaving DealMaker the option of redeeming the property within two years by paying the taxes with interest, which it chose not do.
According to the suit, the city notified DealMaker on March 25 that on June 25 Mrs. Burgess would have the right to obtain a tax deed for the property. However, the city failed to notify Valentine Family Farm LLC, which holds a mortgage on the property, of the impending transfer. When Mrs. Burgess learned the property was contaminated by mold, she relied on the city’s failure to notify the mortgage holder as a way to decline to take title and seek a full refund from the city.
The suit contends that, per the city charter, a person can have their money refunded if the city has made a mistake in the process, but the approval of the refund has to be done through a resolution of the city council, which did not occur in this case.
The city tried to rectify the matter by giving the mortgage holder an additional 90 days to redeem the property, but it is claimed in the suit that the city erred by a day in calculating the 90-day redemption period, making the notice to the mortgage holder erroneous.
On July 7, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix refunded Mrs. Burgess’s money, which it is claimed in the suit was done without council authorization as required by the city charter.
Mrs. Burgess’s rights to the property were assigned to the city, although the suit states there is no authorization in the charter for such an assignment. The city thereafter paid school and city taxes on the property in the amount of $7,329. It is contended in the suit that, since there are no longer any delinquent taxes against 235 Main Ave., there is no basis for a tax sale.
The suit states that the refund of Mrs. Burgess’s money without city council approval violated the city charter and that the charter does not authorize the city to accept the assignment of her rights in the property, and that a judge should declare the assignment null and void.
DealMaker further claims that because the 90-day notice to the mortgage holder was defective and because any auction of the property will not convey any legal interest in the property to a purchaser, the auction scheduled for today should be voided.
