Suit filed over city tax sale process

WATERTOWN — The owner of a Main Avenue property slated to be sold today at “tax sale” auction has filed suit against the city claiming the redemption process was flawed and violated the city charter.

DealMaker Dodge LLC, whose principal is Watertown developer P.J. Simao, filed action Monday in state Supreme Court asking that a judge declare, among other things, that any transfer of the property be prohibited as a matter of law.

