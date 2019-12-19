WATERTOWN -- Following the discovery of hunting shells in a boys’ bathroom at Watertown High School earlier this week, school officials said Thursday that threatening messages were also written on stalls in boys’ bathrooms.
In a statement Thursday afternoon from Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, she said administrators were notified that the messages alluded to a future date, prompting an immediate joint investigation between the school and city police.
Mrs. LaBarr did not disclose the contents of the threatening messages in her statement, but a cellphone photo obtained by the Times shows that a message reads: “On 12/20 I’m coming for all of you! Be ready!”
According to the school’s statement, there was a police and district administration presence through the end of the school day Thursday, and the district is continuing to investigate the incident and is in the process of identifying the person or persons responsible.
Mrs. LaBarr did not return phone calls seeking comment on plans for any police presence on Friday, the date referenced in the threat.
Earlier Thursday, Mrs. LaBarr had issued a message to the community about ammunition being found inside the high school, confirming that multiple hunting shells had been discovered.
On Wednesday, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. with city police said ammunition was found in the boys’ bathroom at the high school, though he couldn’t provide many details so as not to compromise an ongoing investigation. He said there was no weapon found and that there didn’t appear to be any reason for the public to be concerned.
Mrs. LaBarr issued her first message regarding the discovery of ammunition Wednesday. Addressing the community, she said rumors on social media about rounds of ammunition being found in the locker room were false. It was unclear if the falsehood she referenced concerned the amount of ammunition or where it was found in the school. She did not return phone calls seeking clarification on the matter.
Mrs. LaBarr then issued a second message the next day in which she confirmed that three “hunting shells” were found in the boys’ bathroom.
“Several people thought that boxes of ammunition were found in the high school gym locker room,” Mrs. LaBarr wrote in the message. “One parent stated that she heard a gun was found. None of this was true.”
Other than the discovery of the shells, Mrs. LaBarr said there was no incident and safety was maintained. All bathrooms and lockers were checked.
“Yesterday, I received several calls and emails about some social media posts that were creating fear and panic in our high school students. These posts were not accurate,” Mrs. LaBarr said in the message. “Thank you to the parents and guardians that reached out to me to let me know this information.”
Mrs. LaBarr’s statement Thursday afternoon said that once identified, those responsible for the threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and will be held to the standards set forth in the district’s official Code of Conduct, and that another statement will be issued by the district once the investigation has been completed.
