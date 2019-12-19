WATERTOWN — Patricia B. LaBarr, superintendent of the Watertown City School District, issued a second message to the community Thursday about ammunition being found inside the high school this week, confirming multiple hunting shells were discovered.
On Wednesday, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. with city police said ammunition was found in the boys’ bathroom at the high school, though he couldn’t provide many details so as not to compromise an ongoing investigation. He said there was no weapon found and that there doesn’t appear to be any reason for the public to be concerned.
Ms. LaBarr issued her first message regarding the discovery Wednesday. Addressing the community, she said rumors on social media about rounds of ammunition being found in the locker room were false. It was unclear if the falsehood she referenced concerned the amount of ammunition or where it was found in the school. She wasn’t immediately available for additional clarification.
Ms. LaBarr then issued a second message on Thursday, in which she confirmed that three “hunting shells” were found in the boys’ bathroom.
“Several people thought that boxes of ammunition were found in the high school gym locker room,” Ms. LaBarr wrote in the message. “One parent stated that she heard a gun was found. None of this was true.”
Other than the discovery of the shells, Ms. LaBarr said there was no incident and safety was maintained. All bathrooms and lockers were checked.
“Yesterday, I received several calls and emails about some social media posts that were creating fear and panic in our high school students. These posts were not accurate,” Ms. LaBarr said in the message. “Thank you to the parents and guardians that reached out to me to let me know this information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.