WATERTOWN — The city’s annual auction for tax sale certificates did a little better Thursday morning than in recent years with two bidders competing on several bids.
The city Comptroller’s Office auctioned off 135 tax sale certificates Thursday, raising more than $439,800 on properties whose owners are delinquent on taxes.
“We did a little bit better,” City Comptroller James E. Mills said, adding that it was the most successful auction in the past three years.
Outside bidders ended up with 114 certificates, Mr. Mills said.
The city became the default bidder on 21 certificates. That’s fewer than the past three years, when 69, 48 and 115 certificates, respectively, ended up in the city’s hands.
The property owners were not current on their city, school and/or Jefferson County taxes for the 2021-22 fiscal year. About 35 people showed up for the auction.
Two people got into bidding wars on a number of certificates with the highest amount in back taxes.
White Plains real estate agent Karan Garewal ended up with tax sale certificates for Ives Hill Country Club and its restaurant, the local Home Depot store, Northland Plaza and Watertown Spring Services auto repair on Coffeen Street.
The Marietta investment firm of ICA Renovations III LLC, Marrieta and its principal Brian A. Bromka accumulated 20 tax sale certificates.
Last year, 170 certificates that totaled $302,144 were sold during the auction, which was held outside of City Hall due to pandemic restrictions.
The city holds tax sales annually for properties that have gone one year in arrears. The city is made whole when bidders pay those delinquent taxes following tax-sale auctions.
Delinquent owners have two years after a tax sale to redeem their properties before the owners of the tax sale certificates can request to take ownership of the properties. To do so, they must pay all outstanding taxes and any interest and penalties.
The city imposes a 1%-per-month interest charge on properties, which then is given to the tax sale certificate holder, along with the money paid for the certificate.
