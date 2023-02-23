Ogdensburg man charged with stealing $1,100 from The Lakehouse

BLACK RIVER — A Watertown teenager was seriously injured Wednesday night when she was struck by a car while walking on Route 283 in the town of LeRay.

India I. Willmert, 17, suffered what state police described at “serious internal injuries” when she struck at 9:48 p.m. by a 2005 Subaru Legacy operated by Ildar Salakhutdinov, 32, also of Watertown.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.