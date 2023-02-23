BLACK RIVER — A Watertown teenager was seriously injured Wednesday night when she was struck by a car while walking on Route 283 in the town of LeRay.
India I. Willmert, 17, suffered what state police described at “serious internal injuries” when she struck at 9:48 p.m. by a 2005 Subaru Legacy operated by Ildar Salakhutdinov, 32, also of Watertown.
Troopers said Miss Willmert was walking west in the driving lane of Route 342 while wearing dark clothing when she was struck by the Salakhutdinov vehicle, which was traveling west on the highway.
Troopers said Mr. Salakhutdinov told them he was unable to avoid striking Miss Wilmert, causing her to be thrown to the south shoulder of Route 283, just west of LeRay Street.
Miss Willmert was initially taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, and then flown by Life Flight to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where she was listed in critical condition.
Mr. Salakhutdinov was not injured in the crash. Troopers said they conducted tests at the scene, which determined negative results for any alcohol/drug impairment.
The investigation is continuing.
