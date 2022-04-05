WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is getting more help to get city business done.
On Monday night, the City Council unanimously agreed to create a position of confidential assistant to the city manager.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III proposed the position so that City Manager Kenneth A. Mix can focus on big-picture issues, while the assistant can help with other matters.
The starting salary will be $68,425.
Councilman Olney thinks Mr. Mix’s assistant will help expedite the workload in the manager’s office and provide continuity of knowledge of the operation if a new city manager has to be hired.
The new person also could handle marketing for the city, he said.
In explaining his proposal, the councilman said he recently noticed a 6-inch pile of paperwork and documents sitting on Mr. Mix’s desk and wondered about them.
Mr. Mix told him the pile contained things that he did “not get to yet,” Councilman Olney said.
Before the unanimous vote, Mr. Mix acknowledged that his workload gets him behind on things and the new position would help.
Several years ago, the city had a similar position but it was converted to the city’s human resources manager, Mr. Mix said.
Getting a person on board will take a few months with a search and interview process, Mr. Mix said.
Mr. Mix will make the appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.