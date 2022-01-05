WATERTOWN — The city has received 6,000 KN95 masks for distribution to help protect the public from the coronavirus.
They will be distributed at the following sites:
— Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday until supplies run out.
— Watertown Municipal Arena at William T. Field Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until supplies run out.
Additional masks have been distributed around Watertown to area churches, the Watertown Urban Mission, Jefferson County Community Action Council and the Salvation Army.
