WATERTOWN — The City Council formally approved a plan to hire four firefighters and keep an administrative captain who’s been described as an indispensable part of the fire department’s administration team.

The four new firefighters will bring fire department staffing from 64 to 68, but two firefighters are expected to retire later this year.

