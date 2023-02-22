WATERTOWN — The City Council formally approved a plan to hire four firefighters and keep an administrative captain who’s been described as an indispensable part of the fire department’s administration team.
The four new firefighters will bring fire department staffing from 64 to 68, but two firefighters are expected to retire later this year.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey supported adding the staff after Chief Matthew R. Timerman warned them that overtime costs could reach as much $1.2 million, citing staffing shortages. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce opposed the hires.
The three council members also agreed to retain an administrative captain position that was created two years ago to help relieve the workload in the department.
Councilors also approved selling five homes to developers who plan to fix them up based on proposals they submitted. The five homes are: 135 N. Rutland St.; 427 W. Mullin St.; 244 N. Rutland St.; 703 Franklin St.; and 802 Franklin St.
The developers had to submit minimum purchase prices and are required to pay off the back taxes, penalties and interest owed to the city.
Depending on the property, the work includes repairing or replacing roofs, interior and exterior remodeling, repairing or replacing mechanical systems and painting. They all would be complete renovations.
A proposal by Mayor Smith to have an electrical inspection in the clubhouse of the golf course at Thompson Park was supported by councilors Compo Pierce and Hickey. The city purchased the Watertown Golf Club from Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million. Mr. Lundy has promised to fix the electrical problems. The mayor and Councilwoman Compo Pierce opposed the purchase.
