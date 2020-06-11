WATERTOWN — In an effort to aid small businesses in the city impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will establish an outdoor seating area in Public Square, which is expected to be complete by the weekend.
And on Monday, City Council will adopt a resolution allowing for a temporary relaxing of the open container law in the square.
The announcements were made via a press release sent Thursday morning by Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.
“We hope this outdoor dining area will help them (small businesses) accommodate more customers and at the same time, provide area residents with an opportunity to support local small businesses,” Mr. Smith said in the release.
The outdoor seating area will help downtown restaurants with whose capacities have been restricted under state reopening guidelines, Mr. Smith said.
