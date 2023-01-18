City eyes selling hydro power directly to public

Watertown officials are exploring how the city can sell power from its hydroelectric plant on Marble Street directly to residents and businesses. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Residents and businesses could save about 10% on their electric bills if the city proceeds with a proposal to sell hydroelectric power to them.

City Council members on Tuesday night directed City Manager Kenneth A. Mix to start investigating how the city can sell power from its hydroelectric plant on Marble Street directly to residents and businesses.

