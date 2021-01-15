WATERTOWN — A town of Watertown justice who was elected to that position in November will resign to fill the position of the city’s new part-time City Court judge.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has nominated local attorney Eric T. Swartz to the part-time City Court judge seat. The City Council is expected to vote on a resolution Tuesday confirming the nomination. He would serve a six-year term.
The vacant part-time judge position was recently established by state lawmakers. The position was created by state lawmakers after eliminating a full-time City Court judgeship.
Mr. Swartz was appointed as a town justice about a year ago and ran unopposed for the town justice position in November and won.
Mayor Smith said he doesn’t have a problem with Mr. Swartz resigning from the town justice position for the City Court judgeship, saying “it was an opportunity that came up.”
Mr. Swartz was one of two attorneys who applied for the City Court judgeship.
Mayor Smith decided to nominate him “after extensive review” that included interviewing him and asking several attorneys about their experience working with him. He’s asking for the consent of council members to appoint him.
Mr. Swartz, a 1992 graduate of Syracuse University, has been an attorney since 1994. If confirmed, Mr. Swartz would work on the bench about one day a week and a total of about 10 hours a week. The position pays an annual salary of $27,200.
According to information provided to the mayor, Mr. Swartz lives at 140 Park Ave., a rental property owned by Jennifer Doldo, the wife of attorney Todd J. Doldo who was once a partner in a law firm with current City Court Judge Anthony M. Neddo.
Mayor Smith said that Mr. Swartz provided him with a copy of Mr. Swartz’s lease for the Park Avenue property. Mayor Smith would not say how long Mr. Swartz has lived there, saying that would be a question for Mr. Swartz, who has owned a home at 16204 County Route 156 in the town of Watertown for five years.
“I don’t know when he’s moving in or moved in,” he said.
The mayor also said he doesn’t see it as an issue that Mr. Swartz moved into the city to be eligible to serve as City Court judge.
Living in the city is a requirement to sit on the bench for that position.
Mr. Swartz didn’t return a reporter’s phone calls.
Mayor Smith equated the situation to when City Manager Kenneth A. Mix had to move from Carthage to work as city manager last year.
Contacted Friday, Mr. Mix said he was unaware that Mr. Swartz was still serving as the town justice and still had to resign from that position to take the City Court judgeship. He also was unaware of any questions about Mr. Swartz’s residency.
Mr. Mix said that the mayor handled the application process and conducted the interview process and asked for his office to put together Tuesday’s resolution. Anthony Neddo is the city’s only full-time City Court judge. Eugene R. Renzi left City Court on Jan. 1 after he was elected Nov. 3 to the Jefferson County Surrogate Court bench.
The city lobbied state lawmakers to eliminate the full-time position, so that the city would not be required to proceed with a $3.1 million court renovation. That project would have added a second City Court courtroom because the state requires each judge to have their own courtroom.
