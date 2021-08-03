WATERTOWN — Site plans for a proposed 357-unit townhouse complex off Route 202 were presented to town planners Tuesday afternoon — the same plans presented in 2014 for an identical complex across the road.
Pamela D. DeSormo, town of Watertown town clerk and Town Planning Board co-chair, said she recently received a phone call from the complex developer, Morgan Route 202 East LLC, which expressed renewed interest in the housing project on a 47.58-acre site behind the Walmart on Route 3. The site plan review for the project was put on the agenda for the Tuesday afternoon Town Planning Board meeting as a result of the call.
The project was first proposed seven years ago; it remains unclear why the company is seeking to move forward with plans at this time.
Site engineer Mark R. Costich, of Costich Engineering, Rochester, presented the site plans that are identical to Preserve at Autumn Ridge, which is across the road, to town planners Tuesday afternoon. He said after the meeting that he had no comment as to why Morgan Management is showing renewed interest in the project. He further said it is not his place to comment as he is an engineer.
The site plans for the proposed complex are the same as the 394-unit Autumn Ridge complex, also on Route 202.
Mr. Costich told planners there would be two phases of development for the new complex — the first phase would include 214 units and the second phase would include 143 units for a total of 357 units.
There would also be a clubhouse and maintenance facilities.
The two- and three-bedroom rental units would have the same layout as those in the Autumn Ridge complex. They were originally slated to be finished by fall 2017.
Mr. Costich said he did not have an answer in reference to when the project would begin, adding that the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state Department of Health still need to approve the project. He told planners he would most likely be able to answer that question at the next Town Planning Board meeting on Sept. 7.
The next step for the project is a public hearing, which planners set to be held at the September meeting.
In 2019, Morgan Management — one of the biggest developers in Western New York — got into legal trouble when founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. Morgan and six other company officers were indicted on sweeping federal charges, alleging bank and wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. But now the company is back in the picture with this new project.
Mr. Morgan’s 1170 Pittsford-Victor Road address is listed with the Jefferson County Real Property Department as the same address as the owner of the 48-acre site of the new townhouse project. The property is currently assessed at $672,100.
Mr. Morgan was indicted, along with his son, Todd Morgan, real estate broker Frank Giacobbe and Frank Tremiti, a former director of finance at Morgan Management. The case is still pending in federal court.
Two other people, including Mr. Morgan’s nephew Kevin Morgan and the company’s former Chief Operating Officer Scott Creswell, have pleaded guilty to the charges.
Amid the legal troubles, the 394 townhouses at Autumn Ridge were sold to a similarly named company with no family ties, said Lyle V. Eaton, chief financial officer for the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency. Along with about 80 other properties it owned, Morgan Management sold the Preserve at Autumn Ridge to new owner, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pa.
Times reporter Craig Fox contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.