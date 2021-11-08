WATERTOWN — The city’s Holiday Tree Lighting and Parade is returning for the 2021 holiday season.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and the City Council will host the annual ceremony Dec. 2 on Public Square.
Mayor Smith and councilors will count down the tree lighting at 7 p.m. The parade will follow, featuring a special guest from the North Pole. The parade route will start on Court Street, then continue along the north side of Public Square and exit the square via Mill Street and Black River Parkway.
The Watertown Downtown Business Association has cosponsored the event and has arranged for an appearance by the one and only Santa Claus.
Candy will not be allowed to be thrown during the event as the city cites safety concerns.
Those interested in entering a float in the parade must register ahead of time, and all floats must be decorated for the holiday season and lit with holiday lights.
The city has announced that no cars, trucks, utility vehicles, wreckers or dump trucks will be allowed without holiday decorations or an attached decorated float.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.