PAMELIA — A Watertown state trooper on her way to work was injured in a crash Thursday morning after a vehicle allegedly turned in front of her on Route 342.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Alicia Gorka, who is a new trooper assigned to the Watertown station, was on her way to work when the crash occurred. According to state police, Ms. Gorka was driving eastbound on Route 342 when a vehicle traveling toward her began turning left to get onto Interstate 81 southbound. The two vehicles collided, as it appears there was no time for Ms. Gorka to stop.
Ms. Gorka, who is in field training after recently graduating from the New York State Police Academy, was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. She has a broken ankle and other cuts and bruises, but she is doing OK, state police say. She was in surgery later on Thursday morning.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered a minor cut and declined treatment. He was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.
