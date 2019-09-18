Watertown truck fire quickly extinguished Tuesday Sep 18, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Watertown Fire Department works to put out a pick-up truck that caught fire at 1040 Bradley St. on Tuesday afternoon in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times Buy Now Watertown Fire Department works to put out a pick-up truck that caught fire at 1040 Bradley St. on Tuesday afternoon in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times Buy Now Watertown Fire Department works to put out a pick-up truck that caught fire at 1040 Bradley St. on Tuesday afternoon in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times Buy Now Watertown Fire Department works to put out a pick-up truck that caught fire at 1040 Bradley St. on Tuesday afternoon in Watertown. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save WATERTOWN — The Watertown Fire Department quickly extinguished a truck that caught fire on Bradley Street Tuesday afternoon. It did not appear that there were any injuries. Here are photos of the firefighters working at the scene. Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Top Stories Jefferson County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Update: World War II artillery shell found while resident dug on property Ogdensburg International Airport receives $179,800 grant for runway extension, Ogdensburg Fire Department awarded funds for new truck Man hurt in bike accident on West Main Street Watertown truck fire quickly extinguished Tuesday Nuclear power plant emergency plan brochure mailed to residents Future of Ladies’ Home site may be known in a month Amboy area residents invited to Sept. 22 community picnic Cuomo, staffers retreat to Tailwater in Altmar Most Popular Watertown motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with SUV Watertown man gets his first home through antipoverty program U.S. Marshals Service to auction Jreck Subs by Nov. 8 Back to the Grind: Winter Island Living prompts summer return to Grindstone Island Almost 30 Gander Outdoors stores in danger of closing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.