WATERTOWN — Watertown Trust officials have now been approached to provide a helping hand with the YMCA’s financially struggling downtown community and aquatics center project.
On Thursday, David J. Zembiec, CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development, sought a $300,000 grant from the Watertown Trust after the project has grown to $27.5 million.
“It’s a starting figure,” he said. “It’s more of what they can do to help.”
The project’s cost has escalated because of a $3 million unexpected remediation project to remove highly toxic polychlorinated biphenyls, PCBs from the flooring of the building and costs associated with the nation’s supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
Members of the Watertown Trust, called the Watertown Local Development Corp., took no action on the request, saying that they are worried about the debt that the project would incur as costs have escalated by $7.5 million.
Members also expressed concerns about whether the Watertown Trust can also take on that kind of financial responsibility.
They plan to discuss the request further next month, although they talked about doing what they can in other ways. They plan to look at possibly using the Watertown Trust’s facade improvement and rental assistance program money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
“I think they seem to want to do something,” Mr. Zembiec said.
It would be the first time that the Watertown Trust would provide a grant for an economic development project.
“We’re being asked to do something that we’ve never done before,” said Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, president of the Watertown Trust Board of Directors.
He described the YMCA’s precarious financial situation, noting that the organization had planned on obtaining between $3 million and $4 million in bank financing and now is seeking $7.5 million.
Under that situation, the YMCA would have to pay about $35,800 a month for 30 years before it could repay that loan, he said.
Watertown Trust CEO Donald W. Rutherford, who also serves on the YMCA board, said the organization’s financial committee intends to meet in April to discuss its financial situation and performance and how they will be impacted by the project.
The YMCA plans to purchase the former call center building from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, the JCEDC’s sister agency.
The two partners in the project also plan to approach Jefferson County for funding. The city has said it cannot legally provide money for the project.
The community and aquatics center has been viewed as a transforming project for downtown and could bring thousands of people into downtown on a daily basis.
Plans call for the building to be converted into a facility with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, two full-size tennis courts with an elevated running track and several other amenities.
