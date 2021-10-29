WATERTOWN — Legal papers have been filed against the owner of a J.B. Wise Place building who has reportedly failed to pay on the property’s loan for almost a year.
Donald C. Rutherford, chief executive officer of the Watertown Local Development Corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, said the building’s owner, Vina A. Bonner, owes $212,842.
She has until Nov. 4 to answer to the legal action. Mr. Rutherford says he’s not even sure where Ms. Bonner is at this point, although she had been living in Hawaii.
“I don’t know what she’s doing,” he said. “I’ve tried to reach her many times.”
Ms. Bonner, who operated the FunXcape children’s fun center in the building until its demise, still owes on loans she took out in 2014. She borrowed $150,000 for equipment for the play center and $130,000 in gap funding to help finance the business to get it opened.
In recent months, the Watertown Trust has discussed the situation during executive sessions. However, the matter came up during the public session at last Thursday’s Watertown Trust board meeting.
That’s when Mr. Rutherford indicated legal action has been initiated.
Local businessman Jake Johnson has expressed interest in buying the building, but Ms. Bonner has refused to cooperate in the deal.
Mr. Rutherford doesn’t know why Ms. Bonner isn’t cooperating in its sale.
The deal would allow the Watertown Trust to recoup some of the money that Ms. Bonner owes to the economic development agency.
The building was condemned back last November because the fire sprinkler system didn’t work, along with other violations.
The building was deemed unfit for occupancy and remains empty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.