WATERTOWN — Operators of the Thompson Park zoo are asking for a $40,000 loan from the Watertown Trust.
The organization’s Revolving Loan Committee will consider the loan during a meeting this morning.
The Thompson Park Conservancy, which operates the zoo, would use the funding for working capital. The terms of the 10-year loan would include 3 percent interest.
The full board of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, would vote on the loan next Thursday.
The financially-struggling zoo also is getting some financial help from the city.
