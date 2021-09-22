WATERTOWN — Kirk Palmer cannot help but have a soft spot for Lachenauer Plaza and Fountain in the heart of the city’s downtown.
Back in the 1970s, the city dedicated the plaza to his grandfather and great uncle, William and George Lachenauer, who had served as mayor and the city’s fire chief.
So Mr. Palmer, who lives near Rochester, wanted to take a look at the city’s plans for redesigning the plaza as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award the city obtained in 2017.
City officials held an open house under the J.B. Wise parking lot pavilion on Wednesday evening.
The city will use $1.6 million in DRI money for a streetscape project that also includes a good portion of Court Street and a small portion of Coffeen Street.
By 6 p.m., about a dozen people showed up to look at the drawings designed by the engineering firm of Barton & Loguidice, Watertown.
Clayton resident Mike Kinnie, who’s interested in city planning, thinks it’s a good idea to put two bike lanes along Court Street.
“I like what they did with it,” he said. “I like their ideas.”
Mr. Palmer believes the new look for the plaza that bears his family’s name will inspire community service like that of his grandfather, great uncle and other family members.
He recalled going to City Hall as a teenager and seeing a plaque dedicated to his grandfather that featured a quote by poet Ralph Waldo Emerson:
“The greatest gift is a portion of thyself.”
He suggested to city planning department officials that they should incorporate the quote somehow in the new plaza.
Showing the plans to residents on Wednesday, city planner Geoffrey T. Urda said the planned changes to the plaza are his favorite feature.
The plaza will become more open by removing shrubs and replacing them with small trees.
“It would create a gathering and meeting space,” he said, adding he could already hear residents remarking, “let’s meet down at Lachenauer Plaza.”
The other biggest impact, Mr. Urda said, will be increasing the size of sidewalks along Court Street. By doing that, the city will have more room to plant trees along the downtown street and to create those two bike lanes.
Pedestrians will find that Court Street will be safer and easier to walk. The street also will have parallel parking.
Some of the funding also will be used to protect the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument, on lower Washington Street. Over the years, the monument has been damaged after being struck by vehicles several times.
This winter, construction documents will be developed and bids will go out to get a contractor on board. Construction will start next spring and will be completed in about a year.
The city is using a survey that went up Thursday on the city’s website. To participate, scroll to “Latest City News” at watertown-ny.gov.
