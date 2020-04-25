WATERTOWN — Those 7,500 masks never stood a chance.
A city police officer could be heard saying “I can’t see the end of the line” over the police scanner Saturday morning at the Watertown Urban Mission.
The organization was distributing masks for free to community members in need. Cars backed-up Factory Street as workers with the urban mission handed masks through car windows before sending them on their way.
Dawn Cole, executive director for the urban mission, said they were supposed to start distributing at 9:30 a.m., but the entire street was backed-up when she got there at 8:30 a.m.
“So I immediately got on the phone to call the police to say ‘oops I goofed,’” Ms. Cole said. “Before I could get through, there was an officer here.”
She said police gave them a strategy, turning the street into a one-way and helping direct traffic.
The 7,500 masks came from the county, which were made available from the State Office of Emergency Management. The county had reached-out to Ms. Cole asking if they would help give them to their customers, however she could do them one better.
“I said ‘If your goal is to get them out to community residents, we’ll do an open distribution tomorrow morning,’” she said, “and they said ‘great.’”
Ms. Cole said she was surprised at the number of people in cars who she approached that didn’t have masks at all.
“We’re not going to be able to keep going for much longer,” Ms. Cole said at around 9:40 a.m. “We’re going to burn through them very soon, and we’ll do our best to try to get more.”
