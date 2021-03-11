WATERTOWN — For years, motorists have complained about how long it takes to get from one end of Public Square to the other, getting stuck at a traffic light seemingly forever and maneuvering through a series of traffic signals.
Well, the city and a traffic expert have been working on a wireless system that would coordinate traffic signals in and around Public Square to get traffic go through the area more efficiently.
Three years ago, the city obtained a $1 million grant from the state Department of Transportation the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program to reduce vehicular emissions in Public Square.
On Thursday, City Engineer Michael Delaney and Timothy Faulkner, senior transportation manager for Fisher Associates, the consultant designing the system, gave an update of the Public Square Traffic Signal Optimization project to members of Advantage Watertown, a group of community and business leaders who meet monthly to discuss city and downtown issues.
Using software, the wireless system will be connected through antennas that will be placed on top of traffic signals. The system will coordinate with each traffic signal to make vehicles move more smoothly through Public Square, Mr. Faulkner said. New signals also will be installed.
“The goal of the project is to reduce congestion are Public Square,” he said. “We have to prove that it can reduce emissions around Public Square.”
About 12 intersections on Massey, Arsenal, Washington, Franklin, State and Mill streets will be tied into the system. The idea is move traffic more efficiently from east to west, west to east, north to south and south to north as it enters Public Square.
Using an “A” to “F” grading system, a traffic study, conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, gave grades to intersections, with the letter “D” as acceptable. None of intersections received a failing grade, Mr. Faulkner said.
Engineers determined that peak vehicular traffic in Public Square occurs from 11 to 1 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
During the past 15 to 20 years, the state and city have looked at how to improve traffic get through Public Square. When a total reconstruction of Public Square was completed about a dozen years ago, the goal was to get traffic through the square more quickly.
In recent years, the focus — as the result of the city participating in the Complete Streets philosophy of looking all users of city streets — has been on making the square more safe for pedestrians.
Advantage Watertown board member Joseph Wessner, president of Watertown Downtown Business Association, wanted to know how the traffic system would help that issue, with Mr. Faulkner saying that the coordinated system will help make it safer because traffic signals will be more efficient.
The city has taken some steps to try to prevent pedestrian accidents in front of the Jefferson County Court Complex on Arsenal Street by reducing the number of crosswalks, Mr. Delaney said.
He thinks the wireless system also will help with trouble spots downtown, like an intersection at Arsenal and Arcade streets where the CitiBus transfer station is located.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said, stressing the pedestrian safety is a major concern and that some tweaking will happen after it’s implemented.
Board member Brian Ashley asked about the longtime goal of rerouting truck traffic out of the square to make it safer for pedestrians. Board member Geoffrey T. Urda pointed out there’s another study tackling that issue that should be completed by the end of the year.
The consultant will continue to work with city and the DOT on the project’s design over the coming months.
