WATERTOWN — It appears a snow plow struck one of the main natural gas lines at the Route 3 Walmart on Tuesday afternoon.
The store was evacuated shortly before 1 p.m. Firefighter crews and law enforcement were on scene facilitating the evacuation and redirecting traffic into the parking lot.
National Grid arrived on scene at about 1:15 p.m. to address the leak.
Law enforcement on scene speculated the store could be closed for a few hours.
It was unclear how much gas leaked, but it the main line was shut off.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
