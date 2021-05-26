WATERTOWN — Officials got some potentially bad news about the city’s Department of Defense application for an amphitheater project in Thompson Park.
Last year, the Watertown Family YMCA’s community center project scored a $9 million grant based on the strength of the argument that it would enhance the lives of Fort Drum soldiers and their families. But the city found out that improving the quality of lives is no longer the DOD’s top priority for the federal funding.
“Unfortunately, the number one priority flipped to three,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said, causing some concern about the chances of getting the DOD money.
The application deadline for the DOD program is July 12. The city has hired GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying to come up conceptual drawings for the amphitheater and come up with an estimated cost.
Mr. Mix still hopes that the city will be as successful as the YMCA was last year.
“We’re at a disadvantage, but we’ll still work at putting it together,” Mr. Mix said.
The subject of the application process came up at Monday night’s City Council work session during a discussion about different projects for which the city is seeking funds. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he has spoken to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s office about possibly obtaining earmarked funding for the amphitheater, a project that city officials believe will enhance Thompson Park.
Mayor Smith also hasn’t given up hope that the U.S. Treasury will end up being lenient with some of the city’s $22 million in American Rescue Plan money so it can be used for the amphitheater, tourism efforts and other projects in Thompson Park.
The amphitheater would be used for the city’s Independence Day celebration and other performances, possibly including concerts put on by the Disabled Persons Action Organization. In the past, the city has talked about an amphitheater that would feature a stage and band shell and would use the natural slope of the ground for spectator seating.
The mayor also is talking to Sen. Schumer’s office about obtaining funds for body cameras for the police department.
The city’s industrial park also is in line for earmarks funding to create a second entrance to the South Bellew Street facility and make major improvements to its railroad spur.
“If everything goes through, we’ll be doing well.” Mayor Smith said.
