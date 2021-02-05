WATERTOWN — It will cost the city just a fraction in legal fees that WWNY-TV was seeking in its court battle to have the Rick Finn report released to the public.
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky on Friday ruled the city will only have to pay $10,395 in legal fees for the television station’s cost of litigation for the report detailing why the former city manager resigned last January.
WWNY-TV’s owner, Gray Media Group, had been arguing in court that the city should pay $120,928 in legal fees from the law firm of Ballard Spahr, which has a legal expertise in arguing for public records to become public.
After the city refused Freedom of Information Law requests by WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, and the Watertown Daily Times seeking a copy of the report, the television station took the city to court, and won.
In his ruling Friday, Judge McClusky found “it was reasonable” to assess the $10,395 amount for the 48 hours of work three attorneys from the law firm of Ballard Spahr, New York City, had worked on the case for Gray Media.
Gray Media had told the court the three attorneys charged fees that ranged from $472.50 to $522.75 per hour. But Judge McClusky determined the fees “were in excess of prevailing rates in Jefferson County and the entire Fifth Judicial District.”
The city argued that Jonathan Fellows, from Bond, Schoeneck & King, Syracuse, who was the lead attorney who handled the case for the city, charged $275 per hour and another attorney from the law firm charged $190 an hour. The two attorneys representing the city worked on the case for 33.75 hours.
In his decision, Judge McClusky determined that $275 an hour was a fair amount for Ballard Spahr to receive for the legal work.
Judge McClusky wrote he was “struck” by the amount of time that the Ballard Spahr attorneys worked on the case for Gray Media.
“The amount of time charged is especially troubling as they hold themselves as top media attorneys with extensive litigation over access to public records,” the judge wrote.
The judge questioned why the Ballard Spahr attorneys spent more time rearguing the case than the city’s attorneys had spent for the entire case.
Ballard Spahr is a national firm with a New York office in Manhattan, and the firm is media counsel to news organizations across the state, including the New York Press Association and its member newspapers.
In August, Judge McClusky ordered the city to release the report into whether Mr. Finn was responsible for creating a hostile work environment. Judge McClusky also ruled the city must pay the television station’s legal fees, to the city’s objection.
According to the lawsuit, WWNY-TV filed a Freedom of Information Law request seeking access to the report Feb. 13, 2020. Current City Manager Kenneth A. Mix denied the request Feb. 18. WWNY-TV then appealed to Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith on March 13. The mayor denied the appeal April 22, arguing “that releasing the Report would constitute an invasion of Mr. Finn’s personal privacy.”
In November 2019, now former Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.
The city hired an independent consultant to look into the allegations. The city refused to make the consultant’s report public, so 7 News filed a lawsuit to release it.
On Nov. 11 of last year, Ms. Gardner was fired from her job after the city found her guilty of insubordination and misconduct charges related to her accusations against Mr. Finn.
