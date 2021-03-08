WATERTOWN — The Thompson Park pool, which made its debut last season, will be the only one the city will open this summer.
City Council on Monday night informally agreed to staff the new $3.1 million pool at Thompson Park this season after learning the Flynn pool at the North Elementary School would need at least $300,000 in major repairs.
City Council members also agreed not to open the Alteri pool this summer so data on pool attendance numbers could be collected to see if it would warrant the city having two pools opened.
During budget deliberations last year, council members, by a 4-1 vote, decided in an unexpected move to demolish the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, angering some neighbors of the flats neighborhood.
But then the city’s Engineering Office found major leaks in the Flynn pool in December that prompted a comprehensive analysis of that pool. In a memo to council members Friday, City Engineer Michael Delaney wrote he recommended decommissioning the Flynn pool instead of the Alteri pool because of the “significant costs” it would take to repair it.
“I guess it’s a blessing in disguise that we didn’t decommission the Alteri pool,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said after hearing the extent of the repairs needed for the Flynn pool.
A contractor determined the major leaks were found in drainage basins in the main pool drains that failed. To replace them, the pool shell would have to be dug up. By doing so, the shell also would have to be replaced.
To complete that work, it would cost $195,000 just to replace the shell and there would be other repairs that would total “a ballpark guess” of $300,000 or more, Mr. Delaney said.
In the end, he concluded that a new pool would have to be built to replace the Flynn pool.
On Monday night, council members decided to figure out how many people will use the Thompson Park pool before they agree on what to do with the Alteri pool in the future.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo wants to see where people who use the Thompson Park pool live before deciding if the Alteri pool is needed.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith also questioned the need for two pools when the city’s population is going down and more people are owning pools in their backyards.
In the past, council members have been concerned about the cost of staffing city pools, which is estimated at about $85,000 per season.
The construction of the Thompson Park pool became a campaign issue when Mayor Smith and Councilwoman Compo ran in the 2019 election.
The new pool and bathhouse, which made waves among city residents for years as costing too much and not being needed, opened for the first time last August.
